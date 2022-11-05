Merit Financial Group LLC Has $11.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.65. 6,170,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,647. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

