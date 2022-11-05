Merit Financial Group LLC Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2,460.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 104,485 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,683,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after acquiring an additional 220,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 3.4 %

GE stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.07. 7,201,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,046,741. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.93.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.