Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,693 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 99.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 536,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $18.32. 39,458,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,049,932. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

