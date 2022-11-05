Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 382,843 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 824,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,843 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,966,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,369,424. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.