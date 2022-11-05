Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Meritage Hospitality Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $577.13 million $17.44 million 15.12 Meritage Hospitality Group Competitors $1.85 billion $218.19 million 9.74

Meritage Hospitality Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Meritage Hospitality Group. Meritage Hospitality Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 1.99% 10.80% 1.62% Meritage Hospitality Group Competitors 1.78% -13.07% 2.79%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group’s competitors have a beta of -5.89, indicating that their average share price is 689% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Meritage Hospitality Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Meritage Hospitality Group Competitors 493 4049 5322 219 2.52

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 22.47%. Given Meritage Hospitality Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meritage Hospitality Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 67.8% of Meritage Hospitality Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

