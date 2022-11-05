Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at SVB Leerink

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Price Performance

Shares of MRUS stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $17.07. 774,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,907. Merus has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $33.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

Insider Activity at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 101.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. Research analysts predict that Merus will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $133,531.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 21,236 shares of company stock valued at $361,189 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Merus by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,985,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,924 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Merus by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 799,341 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,630,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 86.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 393,771 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 81.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 384,817 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.