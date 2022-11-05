Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 820.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 31,770 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.8% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,476. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.15.

Shares of META stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.79. The stock had a trading volume of 55,638,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,290,152. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The firm has a market cap of $244.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.23 and its 200-day moving average is $158.17.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

