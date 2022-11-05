Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Lessened by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $887,000. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,700,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $90.79. 55,638,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,290,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.17. The company has a market cap of $244.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $353.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have commented on META. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.15.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,437,476 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.