Metahero (HERO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.17 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $26.48 million and $2.17 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

