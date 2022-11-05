Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.73.
Methanex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $38.13 on Friday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29.
Institutional Trading of Methanex
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Methanex (MEOH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.