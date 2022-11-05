Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.73.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $38.13 on Friday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

About Methanex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $18,214,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 810.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 315,350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 207,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after purchasing an additional 183,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.