Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $38.95-39.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $39.05. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.95-$39.05 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 4.8 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $58.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,284.51. The stock had a trading volume of 183,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,031. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,194.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,230.94. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,314.20.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total value of $593,473.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,535.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total value of $593,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,535.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $13,604,708. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

