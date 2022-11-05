Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35, RTT News reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,284.51 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,194.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,230.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,314.20.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total value of $593,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,535.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total transaction of $593,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,535.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 420.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,133,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $11,925,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

