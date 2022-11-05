Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.55-$11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.95-$39.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,314.20.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock traded up $58.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,284.51. The company had a trading volume of 183,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,031. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,194.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,230.94. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total transaction of $593,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $72,535.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total value of $11,104,953.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $40,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total transaction of $593,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,535.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $13,604,708. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 177.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.