Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.55-11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.95-$39.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,314.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD traded up $58.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,284.51. 183,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,031. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,194.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,230.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total transaction of $593,473.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,535.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $13,604,708. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

