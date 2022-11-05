MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.09% of MGP Ingredients worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $3,723,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.4% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,469,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 161.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $110.41. The company had a trading volume of 138,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,289. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $117.01. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $475,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,307.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $475,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,307.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,655 shares of company stock worth $723,794. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

