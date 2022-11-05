MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MGPI. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.83.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MGPI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.41. 138,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.34. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.93. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $117.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total value of $47,457.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,903.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total value of $47,457.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,731 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,903.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,655 shares of company stock valued at $723,794 over the last three months. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

