Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.54-$1.56 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.13.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $4.40 on Friday, hitting $63.86. 11,234,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,448. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,972,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,245,000 after acquiring an additional 431,945 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,692,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,106,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,314,000 after acquiring an additional 229,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

