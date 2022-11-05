Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.54-$1.56 EPS.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.86. 11,234,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,428,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.328 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 7,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

