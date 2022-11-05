Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,664 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Micron Technology worth $72,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

NASDAQ MU opened at $56.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

