Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $87.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

See Also

