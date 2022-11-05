MiL.k Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $71.43 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001540 BTC on major exchanges. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $71.43 million and $4.25 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MiL.k has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

