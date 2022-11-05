Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading 2.5% Higher

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.95 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.82 ($0.03). 1,450,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,039,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.03).

Mila Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £8.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.58.

About Mila Resources

(Get Rating)

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Burgess Hill, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

