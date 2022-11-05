Mina Achieves Market Cap of $544.88 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $544.88 million and $29.76 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003502 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,643.56 or 0.31185470 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012182 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 731,563,151 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 730,823,514.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.77334741 USD and is up 6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $44,388,449.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.