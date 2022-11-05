Mizuho Cuts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $113.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.86.

NYSE:CF opened at $105.38 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $57.25 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. CWM LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 118.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 87.9% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

