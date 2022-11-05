Mizuho Cuts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $180.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $151.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after buying an additional 284,398 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,016,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

