Mizuho Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $325.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.21.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $10.43 on Friday, reaching $284.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,178. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $308.24. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.68.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 11.98%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after buying an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

