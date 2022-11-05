Mizuho Lowers Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $250.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $296.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $227.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.23. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after buying an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,854,000 after acquiring an additional 873,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,843,000 after purchasing an additional 273,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

