MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $507.96

Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 507.96 ($5.87) and traded as low as GBX 358 ($4.14). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 375 ($4.34), with a volume of 15,101 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 680 ($7.86) to GBX 710 ($8.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £217.48 million and a PE ratio of 621.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 425.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 507.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $6.00. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith bought 10,000 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 412 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £41,200 ($47,635.56).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

