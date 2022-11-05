MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Downgraded by Benchmark to “Hold”

Benchmark cut shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

MKSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.18.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.21. 2,159,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.48. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $66.32 and a 1 year high of $181.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

