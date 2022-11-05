MOBOX (MBOX) Price Hits $0.67

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One MOBOX token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00003144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a market cap of $107.88 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,944,263 tokens. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

