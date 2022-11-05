MOBOX (MBOX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $106.66 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One MOBOX token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00003106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. MOBOX has a market cap of $106.66 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,674.43 or 0.31293824 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012222 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,992,133 tokens. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

