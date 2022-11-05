Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.21.

Moderna Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $10.91 on Friday, reaching $158.41. 8,108,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,721. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.13 and a 200-day moving average of $143.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Moderna has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $376.65.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,204 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $383,606.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,581.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 623,048 shares of company stock worth $86,920,902 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in Moderna by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Moderna by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 650,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,833,000 after purchasing an additional 85,251 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

