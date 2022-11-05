Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $261,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,320.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 171,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,564,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 563,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,978,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 116,236 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

