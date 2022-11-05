Monero (XMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.93 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $160.94 or 0.00752504 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.93 billion and approximately $98.18 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,387.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00323691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00020415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00121415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00581030 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00229978 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00253491 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,196,611 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

