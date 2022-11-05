Monero (XMR) Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $95.53 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for $159.17 or 0.00746002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,336.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00331251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00123648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00587321 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00230906 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00254411 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,196,731 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

