Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNST opened at $97.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $90.41. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $100.47.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $212,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

