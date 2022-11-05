Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.94. 6,183,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,020. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $100.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

