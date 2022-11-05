Morgan Stanley Boosts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $78.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.45.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

