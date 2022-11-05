Morgan Stanley Cuts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $75.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BPMC. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.67.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 52.76% and a negative net margin of 263.54%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,191.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,410 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $593,241.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,925,961.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,191.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,383,025. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 48,428 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

