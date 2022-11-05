Morgan Stanley Cuts Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $57.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $150.36.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

