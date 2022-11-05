Morgan Stanley Lowers Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $18.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

BLCO stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.