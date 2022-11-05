Morgan Stanley Raises 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Price Target to GBX 1,734

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,586 ($18.34) to GBX 1,734 ($20.05) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

3i Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPY opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Get 3i Group alerts:

About 3i Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.