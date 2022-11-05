Morgan Stanley Trims Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Target Price to $72.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.88.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.33. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.