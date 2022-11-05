Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.17-$10.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.93 billion-$8.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.87 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.40 to $3.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI traded up $16.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,123. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 881.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

