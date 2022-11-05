MQS Management LLC Invests $292,000 in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.