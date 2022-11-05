MQS Management LLC Invests $311,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.47.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.69.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

