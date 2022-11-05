MQS Management LLC Lowers Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

MQS Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,068,000 after acquiring an additional 501,149 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after acquiring an additional 449,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after purchasing an additional 445,846 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,080,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,895,000 after purchasing an additional 334,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $163.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.76 and a 200-day moving average of $153.63. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.14.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

