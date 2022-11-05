MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth $31,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.