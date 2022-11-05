MQS Management LLC Purchases New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.64. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

