MQS Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $158.69 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

